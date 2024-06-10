Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | Patnaik congratulates Modi for third consecutive term as PM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s outgoing chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi for his record-equalling third term as prime minister.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with independent charge and 36 Ministers of State during a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.
“Congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the record third consecutive term. Wish you a successful tenure and best wishes to your team in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. May our beloved country reach new heights of development under your leadership,” Patnaik wrote on X.
Modi, 73, became only the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.
Published 10 June 2024, 06:21 IST