Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Odisha Cong distributes free 'paan' among people highlighting 'scams' of BJP, BJD

Speaking to reporters, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajoy Kumar said, "We have opened PAANN (Pandian, Amit Shah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi) shop because these people have cheated the people of Odisha through various scams."

The Congress leader alleged that both the Modi government at the Centre and BJD government in Odisha are trying to divert the attention of people from real issues such as unemployment and price hike.

So, the party has distributed free paan to inform them about the scams, he added.