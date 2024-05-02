Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Old rivalry tests old loyalties in this Malnad constituency

If the Bangarappas want to “avenge” the defeat, this election appears to provide them the best opportunity. On three occasions previously, the Bangarappa siblings had contested as candidates of JD(S), whose influence was limited to just some pockets. Also, the transfer of Congress votes to the then alliance partner JD(S) reportedly did not happen on the expected lines in 2019. Now, as the Congress nominee, Geetha has full backing of the ruling party, which has a strong presence across the constituency.