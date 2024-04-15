On UP hinges Modi’s third term and I.N.D.I.A bloc’s hopes

Key Issues Ram Temple: The consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is still fresh in the minds of the people. BJP has been taking people from different parts of the country to Ayodhya for darshan. Farmers’ agitation: West UP districts had witnessed protests by the farmers against the now-scrapped farm laws in 2022. The recent protests in support of MSP laws also had echo in the western UP region. The Opposition has been going all out to woo the farmers. Stray Cattle: Stray cattle was a big issue in the 2022 Assembly polls in the state and at many places the farmers had staged protests. It is still an issue in large parts of the state though it remains to be seen if it will help the Opposition. Exam Paper leaks: A spate of leaks of competitive exam papers which led to cancellation of examinations triggered protests from the youths in several parts of the state in the past few months.