Onus to change Bengal’s political violence culture rests with its leaders: TMC star nominee Dev

"Of course, I am concerned with the reported incidents of violence,' Dev said, 'That’s why I strictly stay away from using abusive language during my campaigns. I never say anything which could instigate my followers to fight, what's supposed to be a political battle, by physical means. I think the responsibility primarily lies with the political leaders to dissuade their workers from indulging in violence. This is as much true for Bengal as for the rest of the country."

The actor-leader was speaking after his road show in Jhargram in support of TMC candidate and Padma Shri awardee Kalipada Soren.