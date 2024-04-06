Opposition condemns rejection of Khajuraho’s SP candidate paper

Bhopal: The Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has cried foul after alliance partner Samajwadi Party's candidate Meera Yadav’s nomination from Khajuraho was rejected by the district electoral officer on Friday.

According to reports, the collector of Panna district, who is also the returning officer, rejected the nomination papers citing that she had not signed the 'B form' and also failed to attach a "certified copy of the 2023 Assembly elections voters' list".

Out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, the SP got to field its sole candidate from Khajuraho. If the situation remains unchanged, BJP candidate VD Sharma will be elected unopposed from Khajuraho.

The Congress has termed the development as "murder of democracy". PCC chief Jitu Patwari, taking strong objection, claimed it "mockery" of democratic principles. He said the district electoral officer was conspicuous by his absence from 12 noon to 3 pm from the office despite the candidate Meera Yadav and her husband being physically present there.

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the development and demanded a judicial probe. Why were the papers accepted at the outset when they were not in order, Yadav asked, terming that the officials cited some "lame" excuses to reject the nomination. "It shows that the BJP is losing ground and hence, a sign of frustration."

Referring to the Chandigarh mayor election and the alleged manipulation by the electoral officer there, Akhilesh said that the same people who "dared to trick the system under strict surveillance could do anything after nomination papers were submitted".

Khajuraho is scheduled to go for polls on April 26.