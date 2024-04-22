Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opposition leaders expect win in 50-60 seats after first phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that the first phase of Lok Sabha polls has gone the BJP way but the Congress believes that it is chipping away BJP’s 2019 gains in northern India in a way that can harm the saffron party’s prospects for a record third term.
Assessment of Congress poll managers and their I.N.D.I.A partners after Friday’s first phase voting was that they have at least retained the numbers and that the BJP has not gained. Opposition leaders expect that they will win 50-60 out of 102 seats that went to polls.
After watching the BJP campaign, especially by Modi, sources said Congress leadership is of the assessment that the rhetoric around Ram temple has not taken off. Secondly, they also believe the caste consolidation against BJP like those of Rajputs and Jats are working in favour of Congress.
Thirdly, sources said, the BJP is on “backfoot” on the farmers' front while there is also a sentiment against them among the poor and Dalits. The ‘pro-poor’ tilt by Rahul Gandhi as well as strictly restricting to “issue-based” campaign has worked for Congress, they believe.
Congress managers also point to Modi being “forced to” comment that even Ambedkar cannot change the Constitution though he had “remained silent” when BJP leaders spoke about it earlier.
“This issue had a resonance among Dalits. The change in Modi’s tone is the direct impact of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s theme that this is the last election to save the Constitution,” a senior leader told DH.
“The Modi factor is fading and in many seats non-existent, and the election has turned local and state-wise with issues of Congress guarantees, unemployment, price rise, saving the constitution, and caste census dominating voting patterns,” Congress leader YB Srivatsa told DH.
Sources said in Rajasthan where it drew a blank in the last two polls, the Congress and its allies RLP and CPM are giving a “good fight” in a dozen seats, especially in Marwar region, and believe it could overall win 5-7 seats, riding on the anger of farmers and Jats.
Banaskantha and Anand are two seats where the Congress is putting its weight behind in Gujarat, to reopen its accounts which had gone blank in the last two polls. The party is not expecting a miracle in Uttarakhand, where it has no MPs.
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress is banking on the big names – Nakul Nath in Chhindwara and Digvijaya Singh in Rajgarh – to bring in seats but they accept that the fight is only in “three-four seats”. In Chhattisgarh, the party is in a fight in 3-5 seats.
In Bihar and Maharashtra too where the I.N.D.I.A bloc is fighting, sources said the alliance partners have an upper hand and could win 20-25 seats each. In Jharkhand, sources said Hemant Soren’s arrest has come as a shot in the arm with significant shifts in five tribal seats.
In Haryana, Congress is battling factionalism and is hoping for half of the seats.