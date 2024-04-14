Over 4,400 senior citizens, disabled vote from home in Bengaluru

Lalithamba B V, whose 87-year-old father Vishwanathaiah voted at their home in HSR Layout, said that the BBMP “proactively” worked to ensure her father could vote. “They (officials) came home two days ago and informed us that they would come on Saturday at 10.30. They set it up within 10 minutes and explained the process to my father inside a closed room. It was over very quickly,” she said.