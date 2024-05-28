Over 8.64% polling recorded in Andamans till 9 am

Over 8.64 per cent of the total 3,15,148 voters in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have exercised their franchise till 9:00 am on Friday for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the union territory, an official said.

Chief Electoral Officer, B S Jaglan said so far voting is going on peacefully and appealed to all eligible voters to participate in the democratic process.

"So far the voting is going on peacefully as we can see that a large number of women and men voters turned out in their respective booths. There were some minor EVM glitches but it was addressed immediately. It did not hamper the poll process, the CEO told PTI.

Voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the archipelago started at 7:00 am.