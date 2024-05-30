Pandian is not my natural successor: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik responds to opposition campaign

"I face no health issues at all, I am in excellent health. I have been campaigning for the last month in a very hot season and I am fine." Patnaik says. On shaking hands, he adds, "It's no medical condition at all. It has been exaggerated for no reason by a BJP Chief Minister.”

The reference was to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who launched a caustic attack on his Odisha counterpart.

Stressing that he was in fine health as he campaigned for a month amidst heat, he said had the PM was so concerned about his health, he could have just picked up the telephone and asked, rather than speaking about it in a public rally to garner votes.

On allegations that "Pandian takes decisions on behalf of CM Patnaik", he says, "...This is ridiculous and I have said it often before, this is an old allegation and it holds no weight.

The talks of Pandian being his successor became louder in recent weeks after Patnaik decided to contest in two assembly seats—Hinjli and Kantabanji—amidst speculations that he may vacate one for his trusted lieutenant, who quit the bureaucracy and joined BJD a few months ago.

Asked about "putting Pandian above other BJD leaders", the Chief Minister says "I find all of this quite nonsensical..."

The last phase of election in Odisha will take place on June 1 when six Lok Sabha seats—Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur—will go for the polls along with 42 assembly seats.