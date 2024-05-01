Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawar saheb wanted to join hands with BJP several times, but backed out, says Ajit

Who supported the BJP first? Sharad Pawar Saheb had initiated talks with the BJP several times, sometimes he told us, sometimes we were kept in the dark. In 2014, when results of the Vidhan Sabha elections were coming out, we saw on the TV that NCP extended outside support to the BJP, after which Devendra Fadnavis formed the government. Later, Saheb said it was a plan to keep the Shiv Sena away from the BJP. In 2017, discussions were held with the BJP but he backed out. We all know what happened in 2019. Devendra Fadnavis and I formed the government and it was brought down by people whom you all know. In 2022, talks were initiated again but the same thing happened. Saheb once told me that Praful Patel and Jayant Patil were asked to hold talks with the BJP.