Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | ‘People of J&K turned into second-class citizens’: An interview with NC's Srinagar candidate Agha Syed Ruhullah

I have a hope that drives me to this election, stemming from the fact that India is not the BJP or the RSS. India is not as communal as it has been portrayed; it was built on the foundations of secularism and democracy. For 70 years, it remained a democratic state. The judiciary, Election Commission, media, and other institutions functioned as the constitution intended. The social fabric of India was more inclusive than divisive. Despite the BJP having a vote share of not more than 30% to 35%, the majority of India wishes to restore that inclusive social fabric where citizens are treated equally.