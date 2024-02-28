People trying to join BJP to serve the country and society: V D Sharma

The Congress suffered a major upset in Himachal Pradesh at the hands of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, which were marred by cross-voting in all the three states. While the grand old party won three seats in Karnataka, all eight BJP candidates emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

“People are trying to join the BJP to serve the country and society. I welcome all those who have joined the BJP today. BJP is a family and you have become part of this family. We have an aim to make India developed by 2047 and we will move forward with it," Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma told PTI.