People trying to join BJP to serve the country and society: V D Sharma

The Congress suffered a major upset in Himachal Pradesh at the hands of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, which were marred by cross-voting in all the three states. While the grand old party won three seats in Karnataka, all eight BJP candidates emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
“People are trying to join the BJP to serve the country and society. I welcome all those who have joined the BJP today. BJP is a family and you have become part of this family. We have an aim to make India developed by 2047 and we will move forward with it," Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma told PTI.
Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that disintegration is afflicting the Congress and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. as they are unable to keep their flock together.
He made the remarks in an interview at the News9 Global Summit, after the BJP inflicted a stunning loss on the Congress in Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha election due to cross-voting by several MLAs of the state's governing party.
Shah also underlined PM Modi government's commitment to "one nation, one election" and said the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind will soon submit its report on the issue.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 28 February 2024, 02:19 IST)