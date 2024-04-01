Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress for Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Delhi witnessed leaders of Congress and other opposition parties, including the CPM-CPI, joining hands in protesting against the BJP government at the Centre over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala witnessed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Congress for the arrest of the AAP leader.
Speaking at campaign meetings for CPI's Annie Raja, who is taking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad, Vijayan reiterated that Rahul was maintaining silence towards CAA. "Everyone expected that Rahul will speak against CAA at least during the valedictory function of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. But he did not," said Vijayan.
Even while stating that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's protest at Delhi on Sunday was a strong warning to the BJP, Vijayan accused the Congress of working against AAP. The steps taken by the Congress against AAP with regard to the liquor policy were reasons that led to Kejriwal's arrest, said Vijayan.
Vijayan also said that the BJP came to power in the country owing to the soft approach maintained by the Congress against the saffron party. The Congress often tries to reiterate the stands of RSS, he said.
While Congress leaders in Kerala countered Vijayan by stating that Rahul was facing 16 cases as he strongly fought against the Sangh Parivar forces, Vijayan asked whether any Congress leader was arrested for protesting against CAA while many CPM-CPI leaders were put behind bars. He also asked if Rahul faced any case for trying to enter the Ram temple.
Vijayan reiterated his criticism against Rahul for contesting from Wayanad. After joining hands with the Left Front for forming the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Rahul is contesting against CPI's national leader Annie Raja at Wayanad, said Vijayan in his criticism of the Gandhi scion.
(Published 01 April 2024, 14:45 IST)