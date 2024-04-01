Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress for Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Delhi witnessed leaders of Congress and other opposition parties, including the CPM-CPI, joining hands in protesting against the BJP government at the Centre over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala witnessed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Congress for the arrest of the AAP leader.

Speaking at campaign meetings for CPI's Annie Raja, who is taking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad, Vijayan reiterated that Rahul was maintaining silence towards CAA. "Everyone expected that Rahul will speak against CAA at least during the valedictory function of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. But he did not," said Vijayan.

Even while stating that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's protest at Delhi on Sunday was a strong warning to the BJP, Vijayan accused the Congress of working against AAP. The steps taken by the Congress against AAP with regard to the liquor policy were reasons that led to Kejriwal's arrest, said Vijayan.