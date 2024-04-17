Plea in Supreme Court for 3-year Bachelor of Law after 12th, calls 5-year LLB course 'unreasonable'

The petitioner said it is not that starting early is a sine qua non for success but it is certainly helpful for bright students.

"Former law minister, Ram Jethmalani completed his Law degree at the age of 17 years and started his firm at the age of 18 years. Was there any 5 years LLB course to bar his progress and obscure his vision? There was none. The eminent jurist Fali Nariman completed law at the age of 21 years. There are numerous examples of prodigies not being encumbered by a rigid system which focuses more on being the jack of all rather than being the master of one," the plea said.

The petitioner stated that it appeared that the unreasonable five years length of the law course has been set under the pressure of collage management so as to make them earn most amount of money they could from the course.

"The course fee of private law colleges and even the National Law Universities is exorbitant and lower as well as middle class students find it very difficult to pursue Bachelor of Law with such fee structure and that too for five years," the petitioner said.