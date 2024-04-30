'Salesman, not statesman': Hariprasad slams PM Modi

Senior Congress leader and MLC B K Hariprasad said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a salesman, not statesman, reports DHNS from Bidar.
“During his election rallies, his talking points are fish, Muslim and Pakistan. From Nehru to Manmohan, the prime ministers in the past, rose above petty politics of religion, caste and language. For them national interest was of paramount interest. But Modi has not displayed statesmanship. He sold 23 PSUs to private players. It shows he is more of a salesman than statesman. Chanakya Niti - ‘If a king is businessman, citizens will become beggars’, holds true to the Modi administration,” Hariprasad told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign for Bidar Congress nominee Sagar Khandre.
“Modi’s guarantees are like Chinese goods and there’s no warranty for Modi’s guarantees like China-made goods. Our guarantees have a warranty. We walk the talk,” the Congress MLC said.
“The prime minister has criticised Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Rajas and Maharajas. But he visited then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s house and had biriyani there. Advani has visited Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s Mazar (final resting place) in Lahore. BJP’s words and actions don’t match,” he alleged.
Congress will conduct nationwide caste census, if voted to power: CM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t make sincere efforts to fulfill the aspirations and objectives of the Constitution during his 10-year rule, reports DHNS from Kushtagi (Koppal district).
He was speaking in an election rally in Kushtagi, which falls under the Koppal parliamentary segment. “The BJP has done a grave injustice to the farmers, backward classes, Dalits and minorities. The price rise, corruption and unemployment have made the lives of the poor and the deprived classes miserable,” the chief minister charged.
“The Congress party will launch a caste and socio-economic survey in the country, if voted to power,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticised the Union government over the ‘injustice’ meted out to the state over release of grants, drought relief and tax devolution.
He said that the Congress government in the state is committed to building a balancing reservoir across Tungabhadra river near Navali. “We have set aside funds for the project in the budget and will start work post-elections after consulting the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state,” Shivakumar said.