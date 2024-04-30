'Salesman, not statesman': Hariprasad slams PM Modi

“During his election rallies, his talking points are fish, Muslim and Pakistan. From Nehru to Manmohan, the prime ministers in the past, rose above petty politics of religion, caste and language. For them national interest was of paramount interest. But Modi has not displayed statesmanship. He sold 23 PSUs to private players. It shows he is more of a salesman than statesman. Chanakya Niti - ‘If a king is businessman, citizens will become beggars’, holds true to the Modi administration,” Hariprasad told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign for Bidar Congress nominee Sagar Khandre.