PM Modi sounds bugle for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra with road show

Mumbai: Accompanied by an top leadership of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP in an open-top SUV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with people in a road show - in what marked the launch of the 2024 poll campaign in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha next after to 80 of Uttar Pradesh.

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Chief Leader of the Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP’s trouble-shooter Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the national President of NCP and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Modi’s visit comes couple of days after Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar legitimising the Eknath Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena - which comes as an indication of what is going to happen in the similar case involving Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule vs Ajit Pawar.

The BJP high-command has given a target to Fadnavis and Bawankule to win 45 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra.

People lined up along the roads as his cavalcade moved in the pilgrimage town of Nashik.

The roadshow started from the Mirchi Circle to the Janardhan Swami Math Chowk on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik Highway.