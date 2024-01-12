PM Modi sounds bugle for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra with road show

Mumbai: Accompanied by an top leadership of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP in an open-top SUV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with people in a road show - in what marked the launch of the 2024 poll campaign in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha next after to 80 of Uttar Pradesh.
Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Chief Leader of the Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP’s trouble-shooter Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the national President of NCP and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Modi’s visit comes couple of days after Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar legitimising the Eknath Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena - which comes as an indication of what is going to happen in the similar case involving Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule vs Ajit Pawar.
The BJP high-command has given a target to Fadnavis and Bawankule to win 45 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra.
People lined up along the roads as his cavalcade moved in the pilgrimage town of Nashik.
The roadshow started from the Mirchi Circle to the Janardhan Swami Math Chowk on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik Highway.
The visit of Modi comes ahead of the 14 January joint meeting of the three parties at district levels - a move which would increase camaraderie and bonding of the alliance.
In 2014, the BJP contested 24 seats and won 23 while Shiv Sena contested 20 seats and won 18, while the Congress contested 22 seats and won two while the NCP contested 21 seats and got 4.
In 2019, the BJP contested 25 seats and bagged 23 while Shiv Sena contested 23 and got 18, the Congress contested 25 seats and won one seat while the NCP contested 19 seats and won four.
However, the state politics changed after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls when the Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena split with BJP, its saffron alliance partner for 30 years and joined hands with the DF to form the MVA.
In June-July, 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed MVA was toppled by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde who became the Chief Minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.
In June-July, 2023, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP was split and his nephew Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister.
After the split, in Shiv Sena, the ruling Shinde-group commands a strength of 13 MPs while the Shiv Sena (UBT) five.
On the other hand, the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led parent group commands a strength of three while Ajit Pawar one.
The BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) besides BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, also includes Ramdas Athawale-led Republic Party of India (Athawale), Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Bachchu Kadu-led Prahar Janshakti Party, Prof Jogendra Kawade-led People’s Republican Party, Sadabhau Khot-led Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, Vinay Kore-led Jansurajya Party, Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party.