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PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters this evening after poll results; likely to address party workers

Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:42 IST
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