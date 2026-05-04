<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> will visit the BJP headquarters here on Monday evening, as trends indicated a win for the party in West Bengal and Assam.</p>.<p>The prime minister is also expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters as has been the case during previous election victories.</p>.<p>"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.</p>.<p>The BJP was forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 178 seats against the ruling TMC’s 92 and surging ahead in Assam while actor-politician Vijay’s TVK was set for a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, ahead in 105 seats, leaving the ruling DMK in number three position, according to trends on the Election Commission website.</p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | Celebrations begin at BJP office in Assam.<p>As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the east seemed set to be coloured a vivid saffron.</p>.<p>In Kerala, the fading bastion of the Left, the Congress was ahead in 59 seats, the CPM in 29 and the CPI in nine. </p>