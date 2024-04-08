PM's 'messenger': BJP's Jitin Prasada rides on 'Modi wave' to woo voters in Pilibhit

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Modi ji removed (Article) 370, Modi ji constructed the Ram temple and has ushered in development which is being seen all around the country."

"Every vote cast for the lotus (BJP's election symbol) will go to Modi ji and strengthen him," he said, adding, "Modi ji will return as the prime minister for the third time."

Asked if he has identified any local issues to focus on during campaigning, Prasada said, "Our campaign is not being run by the party but by the people themselves who are happy with work done by PM Modi and want to make him the PM again."

Asked again about the local issues, he said, "I am not going anywhere. I will stay here and work for people for the next five years under the leadership of PM Modi."

On the BJP picking him over Varun Gandhi as its Pilibhit candidate, Prasada said, "The BJP is a party of paramount discipline. When the party makes a decision or gives any direction, everyone works towards the same goal."

"We all are here to take forward the good work being done under the leadership of PM Modi. That must be our ultimate goal," he said as he got inside his car to head to another public meeting organised in the Tel Mill area.