Political parties in Kerala vie for credit over infra projects as polls approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18.6 kilometre long Mahe - Thalaserry NH bypass between Kozhikode and Kannur on Monday. The project, which was conceptualised in the late 1970s, has finally come to fruition. Prior to the online inaugural ceremony, the BJP conducted a road show along the bypass, lauding the NDA government at the Centre for bringing the project to completion.

Following the BJP's road show, a delegation from the CPM in Kerala, led by Public Works Minister Mohammed Riyas, conducted their own road show. Riyas emphasised that despite the BJP's claims and demonstrations, the significant efforts made by the CPM government to realize the project cannot be disregarded.

The CPM, BJP, and Congress have all asserted their claims regarding the railway's decision to allocate an additional stop for the Amritha Express train at Kazhakkoottam, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, contesting as the BJP candidate in Attingal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, running for re-election from Thiruvananthapuram, and CPM MLA of Kazhakkoottam and former minister Kadakampally Surendran have all laid claim to the railway's decision. This additional stoppage is expected to primarily benefit IT professionals working at the Technopark. Each of them stated that they had persistently raised the demand with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The ruling CPM government in Kerala and the opposition Congress are both asserting their claims over the Vizhinjam international seaport project. The CPM asserts its claim by highlighting that the project is being commissioned during their tenure in office. On the other hand, the Congress stakes its claim by pointing out that the previous Congress government, led by Oommen Chandy, initiated the project by awarding the work to Adani Ports through a competitive bidding process.