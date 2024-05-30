Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians of all hues face challenges in Punjab poll arena

The BJP has built the narrative around BJP’s pro-farmer schemes that has made them beneficiaries. PM Modi and other leaders have centered the discourse on the pro-Sikh lineage citing the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor link and other initiatives, including changes made to allow foreign donations for Sikh shrines and announcing the day of sacrifice of the Sikh Chhote Sahibzaade as Veer Bal Divas.