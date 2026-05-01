Poll Arithmetic: What 0.00059% and other numbers mean in Assembly polls

<p>New Delhi: The just concluded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2026">Assembly elections </a>in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have thrown out numbers ranging from those who could not vote to candidates with cases of crime against women.</p><ul><li><p><strong>0.00059%</strong></p></li></ul><p>Only 1,607 of 27,16,393 lakh, who were omitted owing to logical discrepancies, managed to get back into the voter list in West Bengal, meaning a whopping 27,14,786 could not get an opportunity to vote.</p><ul><li><p><strong>1,59,36,985</strong></p></li></ul><p>Net deletion of voters in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal as on April 10 after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls</p><ul><li><p><strong>8,898</strong></p></li></ul><p>Candidates fighting polls. Tamil Nadu highest at 4,023. West Bengal has 2,926, Kerala 883, Assam 772 and Puducherry 294.</p>.A missed chance to fix the electoral process. <ul><li><p><strong>230</strong></p></li></ul><p>Candidates with cases of crime against women. West Bengal tops with 192. Tamil Nadu had 18, Kerala 15, Assam 2 and Puducherry 3.</p><ul><li><p><strong>2,353</strong></p></li></ul><p>These many crorepatis fought polls this time. 981 were from Tamil Nadu. West Bengal had 629, Kerala 339, Assam 285 and Puducherry 119.</p><ul><li><p><strong>32</strong></p></li></ul><p>These many billionaires fought this time. 22 of them in Tamil Nadu. Kerala and West Bengal had 3 each and while Assam and Puducherry had 2 each</p><ul><li><p><strong>Rs 5,863.72 crore</strong></p></li></ul><p>Assets of the richest candidate – Leemarose Martin (AIADMK) – Lalgudi </p><ul><li><p><strong>Rs 15</strong></p></li></ul><p>Assets of the poorest candidate – Maheshkumar N (Ind) – Tiruchengodu</p><ul><li><p><strong>14</strong></p></li></ul><p>Candidates above 80 years. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was one among them.</p><ul><li><p><strong>57.25 lakh litre</strong></p></li></ul><p>At least this much liquor was seized during poll time. Bengal seizure was at 48.46 lakh litre.</p>