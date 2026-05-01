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Poll Arithmetic: What 0.00059% and other numbers mean in Assembly polls

57.25 lakh litre: At least this much liquor was seized during poll time. Bengal seizure was at 48.46 lakh litre.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 04:39 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduWest BengalAssamIndian PoliticsPuducherryassembly elections 2026

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