Poll-related seizures touches Rs 4.2 crore in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: To ensure a level playing field for all parties ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) cracked its whip in Jammu and Kashmir seizing cash, liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 4 crore.

"In J&K, cash worth Rs 1.24 crore, liquor worth Rs 63,00,640, drugs worth Rs 2.35 crore, precious metal worth Rs 25800, freebies/other items worth Rs 5,59,150 were seized in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement of the EC reads.

The total seizures in J&K are worth Rs 4.28 crore, it said.

The ECI is on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country.