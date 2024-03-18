JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Poll vault

Catch up on the latest political developments as India heads to the polls.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 03:03 IST

I.N.D.I.A. vs B.H.A.R.A.T.

It is not just the BJP-led NDA which will be fighting the I.N.D.I.A. in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A clutch of smaller parties and independents have named their alliance B.H.A.R.A.T. and have come out with a list of candidates in seven states. If I.N.D.I.A. is Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, B.H.A.R.A.T. is the Benevolent Humanitarian Alliance for Relative Absolute Truth! Absolute Truth is Relative? This happens only in India!

Alliances

Both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A. are rushing to finalise seat deals with allies. BJP is looking to seal the deal with Akali Dal at the earliest. There were rumours about an announcement on March 10 but nothing has happened. Also, what led to the collapse of the otherwise euphoric chatter about BJP-BJD alliance talks is also not known. Congress on the other hand is looking to seal its Bihar and Maharashtra alliances in a couple of days.

Manifesto

Congress will give its final touches to its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections at a meeting of its Working Committee on Tuesday morning. The manifesto panel headed by P Chidambaram has shared the document with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this month. Those in the know say ‘paanch nyay’ (five justice) will be the key to understanding Congress’ manifesto. All eyes will be on out-of-the-box promises like the minimum income guarantee scheme ‘NYAY’ unveiled in the 2019 manifesto. 

(Published 18 March 2024, 03:03 IST)
BJPCongressNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

