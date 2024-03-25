Poll Vault | Picture abhi baaki hei in Bihar!

For a long time, they were at loggerheads but when Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night, one of the first to reach his official residence was former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. Kejriwal’s main target was Sandeep’s mother and then chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Soon after Sandeep, Delhi Congress chief Arvind Singh Lovely and others, too, arrived. They say it is not only because they are fighting the Lok Sabha polls together but also due to the ruling BJP "misusing" agencies to decimate the Opposition. Ironically, it was on a complaint by the Delhi Congress that a probe into the liquor scam started!