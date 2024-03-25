Poll Vault | Picture abhi baaki hei in Bihar!

For a long time, they were at loggerheads but when Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night, one of the first to reach his official residence was former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. Kejriwal’s main target was Sandeep’s mother and then chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Soon after Sandeep, Delhi Congress chief Arvind Singh Lovely and others, too, arrived. They say it is not only because they are fighting the Lok Sabha polls together but also due to the ruling BJP "misusing" agencies to decimate the Opposition. Ironically, it was on a complaint by the Delhi Congress that a probe into the liquor scam started!
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is struggling to conclude seat-sharing in Bihar with the ‘big daddy’ RJD refusing to concede space. The Congress is unhappy after Lalu Prasad unilaterally gave the CPI the Begusarai seat, where the former wanted Kanhaiya Kumar to fight. CPI’s D Raja stole the march as he smartly used the RJD’s antipathy to Kumar to seal the deal — a sweet revenge against the deserter. On the other hand, the RJD is unhappy with the Congress for inducting Pappu Yadav. Giving further trouble to the alliance, the CPI(ML) wants eight seats but the RJD is willing to give only three. Picture abhi baaki hei in Bihar!
(Published 25 March 2024, 01:14 IST)