Preparations in full swing for free, fair polls in Nagaland, says Chief Electoral Officer

The State Police Nodal Officer for Lok Sabha elections, IGP (Range) Limasunep Jamir told PTI that since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), security has been beefed up in the state to curb poll-related violence. "So far the electoral process has been normal and we are hopeful that there won't be any escalation in the law-and-order situation and the state will witness peaceful polling," he said.