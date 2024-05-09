'Priyanka Gandhi's clerk': BJP's Raebareli candidate takes jibe at Congress' Amethi pick

Speaking in local dialect, he said, ''Aaj nikli hain, humka andaza hai kauno gaon bachi na jahan belana liye mahilayein khadi na hui hain, inka swagat kare ke liye (I have an idea that when she goes out to the villages, women would welcome her with batons in their hands)." Singh alleged that the Gandhi family has hatred for Rae Bareli-Amethi and that is why it neither fielded anyone from there in the Lok Sabha polls since 1952 nor sent any native person to Rajya Sabha.