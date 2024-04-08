'Putting rumours to rest..': Sanjay Dutt says not joining any party or contesting LS polls

Mumbai: Clearing the air, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday asserted that he is neither joining politics nor contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The 64-year-old 'Sanju Baba', as he is popularly known, took to social media platforms and issued a clarification amid media reports circulating of him contesting the polls.
“I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it,” Dutt said.
"Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now,” he added.
It may be mentioned Dutt was convicted in an Arms Act case for possession of illegal weapons procured from accused connected to the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case blasts. He was sentenced to five years in jail, which he completed in 2016.
The clarification came amid media reports circulating of Dutt's probability to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Congress from Haryana's Karnal seat.
Dutt belongs to an influential family of actors and politicians. His mother, late Nargis Dutt was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1980-81.
His father, late Sunil Dutt is a five-time Congress MP from Mumbai and was a minister in the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. His sister, Priya Dutt is a former MP.
(Published 08 April 2024, 12:26 IST)