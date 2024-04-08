'Putting rumours to rest..': Sanjay Dutt says not joining any party or contesting LS polls

Mumbai: Clearing the air, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday asserted that he is neither joining politics nor contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 64-year-old 'Sanju Baba', as he is popularly known, took to social media platforms and issued a clarification amid media reports circulating of him contesting the polls.

“I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it,” Dutt said.