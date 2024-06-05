Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Radical preacher Amritpal Singh tops Punjab margin, wins by 1.93 lakh votes

The Haryana results sent out warning shots for the BJP since the party that won 10 seats in 2019 was reduced to half its tally in these elections. The saffron outfit also lost 12% vote share. The Congress managed to consolidate the dominant Jat voters and certain sections of the OBC voters to its advantage. The counter-polarization of the Jat votes adversely impacted the BJP’s prospects. The farmer protest also hit the BJP in Punjab and Haryana. The seat from capital city Chandigarh was won by former union minister Manish Tiwari by a narrow margin.