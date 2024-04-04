Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi faces Annie Raja in Wayanad | Here's how much wealth they own

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, and Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) filed their nominations from Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday for what promises to be an interesting battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the state for April 26.

Annie Raja, who serves as the general secretary of the CPI's National Federation of Indian Women and is the spouse of D Raja, the party's general secretary, filed her nomination opposing Rahul Gandhi.

Despite being in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), consisting of CPI, CPI(M) and others and United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress, are facing each other in Kerala, where UDF serves as the biggest political opponent of the ruling LDF.

As per the affidavit given to the ECI, Rahul Gandhi's total assets, including movable and immovable, are valued at Rs 20 crore with an annual income exceeding Rs 1 crore, whereas Annie Raja's total assets are worth only Rs 72 lakh.