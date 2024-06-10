Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to address thanksgiving public meeting in Amethi on June 11

Ameth: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a thanksgiving public meeting at Himachal Ka Purwa in Amethi on Tuesday, a party leader said on Sunday.
Congress district unit president Pradeep Singhal said following the party's historic victory in Amethi and Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi will address a thanks-giving public meeting with the workers of the two parliamentary constituencies at Himachal Ka Purwa in Rampur Jamalpur village under Tiloi assembly of Amethi parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.
Singhal said newly-elected Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma will also address the thanks-giving public meeting.
In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi defeated Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma defeated former Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 09 June 2024, 20:48 IST