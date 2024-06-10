Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to address thanksgiving public meeting in Amethi on June 11

Congress district unit president Pradeep Singhal said following the party's historic victory in Amethi and Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi will address a thanks-giving public meeting.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 20:48 IST
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 20:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ameth: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a thanksgiving public meeting at Himachal Ka Purwa in Amethi on Tuesday, a party leader said on Sunday.

Congress district unit president Pradeep Singhal said following the party's historic victory in Amethi and Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi will address a thanks-giving public meeting with the workers of the two parliamentary constituencies at Himachal Ka Purwa in Rampur Jamalpur village under Tiloi assembly of Amethi parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

Singhal said newly-elected Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma will also address the thanks-giving public meeting.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi defeated Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma defeated former Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here

Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2024, 20:48 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiAmethiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT