Rahul Gandhi stays firm on social justice plank, pushes for Caste Census demand despite party divide

The recent electoral reversals in the Hindi heartland have not changed Rahul’s heart on abandoning the social justice agenda though a section in the party has urged him to move on.

However, leaders assert that Rahul believes the party's stance on such issues should not be determined solely by election outcomes, and they should remain steadfast in their position.

Political commentator Rashid Kidwai said Rahul was not getting the support from his party on a “potent issue” like Caste Census “largely because its leaders have upper caste sensibilities”.

“Rahul does not get his party ecosystem’s support like Modi does. Like in the case of his ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ campaign, the party and Rahul were not on the same page. In the Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan polls, only Rahul spoke about the Caste Census while no one else did,” Kidwai told DH. He also mentioned that Rahul needs to communicate his stand to the party before initiating such campaigns.

Some leaders complain that Rahul makes up his mind on issues and never adjusts it to address political exigencies. They claim that he has strong views and wants the party to follow them before leaders and workers are prepared for it.

However, his supporters say he is not obstinate and is willing to temper his themes, as he did with Adani or the 'jitna abadi, utna haq' slogan, while not abandoning the key issue.

Rahul first spoke about the Caste Census on April 16 in Kolar, presenting it as a Congress promise during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign last year.

For a while, they claimed, he aggressively pushed for ‘jitna abadi, utna haq’ (representation as per population), but after discussions in the Congress Working Committee, he now argues for representation commensurate with the population.