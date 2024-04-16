Rahul takes swipe at PM Modi over his 'appetiser' remark

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Record-breaking unemployment, back-breaking inflation, farmers martyred due to debt burden and government repression, helpless laborers, tortured traders, the weakest rupee in history against the dollar and the world's biggest corruption 'electoral bond'!"

"Narendra Modi is telling the people, who have tasted all these 'appetizers', that in 2047 he will serve 'main course'," the former Congress president said.