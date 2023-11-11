JOIN US
electionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Rajasthan govt 'immersed in corruption', says C P Joshi

Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly elections with DH!
Last Updated 11 November 2023, 04:43 IST

Highlights
02:4411 Nov 2023

02:0511 Nov 2023

02:0511 Nov 2023

If Nath's engine is attached to Modi government's engine, train of MP's development will stop: Fadnavis

04:4311 Nov 2023

Today the BJP's manifesto is going to be released. The manifesto is the roadmap for a prosperous and developed Madhya Pradesh. We fulfilled the promises we made and will fulfil the promises we are going to make because we do what we say:  Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

02:4411 Nov 2023

MP Polls: We are fighting polls in Modi Ji’s name. That doesn’t change things, says Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Indore strongman Kailash Vijayvargiya is wooing voters at Indore’s Kila Maidan, asking voters to vote for BJP if they want to be rich and if they want to save the Hindu religion. During the roadshow, he speaks to DH’s Amrita Madhukalya.

Read more

02:4411 Nov 2023

Rajasthan: A ‘Jaadugar’ and a ‘Rani’ fight for their might

Compared to other poll-bound states, like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh or even Telangana, the Congress leadership has not appeared confident about Rajasthan.

Read more

02:4411 Nov 2023

BJP at a political crossroads in desert state

The voters of Rajasthan are unsparing in holding their elected leaders accountable. They tend to change the government every five years. At least, that has been the trend in the state in the last three decades.

Read more

02:0511 Nov 2023

Rajasthan govt 'immersed in corruption': C P Joshi

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Friday alleged that the state government is "immersed in corruption" and the BJP government will definitely work to punish the corrupt.

Referring to the reported recovery of cash and gold earlier this year in the state secretariat, Joshi said, "It is clear from this that the government is immersed in unmitigated corruption and the BJP government will definitely punish such corrupt people hiding in any burrow."

02:0511 Nov 2023

If Nath's engine is attached to Modi government's engine, train of MP's development will stop: Fadnavis

Calling on voters in Madhya Pradesh to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the development of their state will come to a halt if the Congress won the elections.

Campaigning for the saffron party ahead of the November 17 assembly polls, he also accused Congress leaders of forgetting election promises after coming to power.

(Published 11 November 2023, 02:44 IST)
Madhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaChhattisgarhMizoramTelangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

