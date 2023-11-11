Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Rajasthan govt 'immersed in corruption', says C P Joshi

BJP National General Secretary Indore strongman Kailash Vijayvargiya is wooing voters at Indore’s Kila Maidan, asking voters to vote for BJP if they want to be rich and if they want to save the Hindu religion. During the roadshow, he speaks to DH’s Amrita Madhukalya.
Compared to other poll-bound states, like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh or even Telangana, the Congress leadership has not appeared confident about Rajasthan.
The voters of Rajasthan are unsparing in holding their elected leaders accountable. They tend to change the government every five years. At least, that has been the trend in the state in the last three decades.
Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Friday alleged that the state government is "immersed in corruption" and the BJP government will definitely work to punish the corrupt.
Referring to the reported recovery of cash and gold earlier this year in the state secretariat, Joshi said, "It is clear from this that the government is immersed in unmitigated corruption and the BJP government will definitely punish such corrupt people hiding in any burrow."
Calling on voters in Madhya Pradesh to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the development of their state will come to a halt if the Congress won the elections.
Campaigning for the saffron party ahead of the November 17 assembly polls, he also accused Congress leaders of forgetting election promises after coming to power.