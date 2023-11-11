Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Rajasthan govt 'immersed in corruption', says C P Joshi

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Friday alleged that the state government is "immersed in corruption" and the BJP government will definitely work to punish the corrupt.

Referring to the reported recovery of cash and gold earlier this year in the state secretariat, Joshi said, "It is clear from this that the government is immersed in unmitigated corruption and the BJP government will definitely punish such corrupt people hiding in any burrow."