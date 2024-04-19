Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajeev Gowda energises KR Puram with spirited campaign despite confusion

Gowda continued his campaign through Battarahalli and T C Palya, engaging with residents and shopkeepers to secure their support, followed by hundreds of workers on foot, in auto-rickshaws, and on motorbikes, all waving Congress flags. Jayalakshmi, a party worker of 20 years, expressed her confidence in Gowda. “He is educated, so we are confident that he will do good work,” she stated.