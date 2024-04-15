Ram Navami celebration: New battleground for BJP, TMC ahead of LS polls

Sachindranath Singha, VHP's national assistant secretary, stated, “This year we are observing the Ram Mahotsav festival. On the day of Ram Navami on April 17, we will organize programmes or rallies across all gram panchayats and municipal wards in the state. We have lined up more than 5,000 programmes statewide.”

He added, “The Ram Navami programme across the state will be a demonstration of Hindu might and unity. Hindu unity transcends politics; it's about faith in Lord Ram.”

Singha clarified that the rallies and programmes would not involve weapons, except those organised by traditional Akharas, where carrying weapons is a customary ritual.