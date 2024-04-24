Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Rationalist' DMK turns to Lord Murugan to shed anti-Hindu tag

A conference on Lord Murugan suits the DMK’s linguistic politics — he is widely known as the ‘God of Tamils’ for he lived in his six abodes (‘arupadai veedu’) across present-day Tamil Nadu. This marks the first time the ‘rationalist’ DMK government is organising a spiritual conference. About 500 delegates from across the world who have contributed to the propagation of Lord Murugan have been invited.