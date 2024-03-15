RLJP chief Pashupati Paras indicates his party may walk out of NDA if not given 'due respect'

He said the RLJP has been an "honest ally" of the BJP and its leadership should have taken a decision keeping in mind that his party has five MPs in the state.

Paras said that his party has fulfilled its "friendship" with the BJP so far. "But, justice has not been done to our party. We will wait for the official announcement of candidates by the BJP and then take a decision," he said.

"Today, our parliamentary board members held a meeting. According to media reports, the NDA has not given our party due preference in seat-sharing in Bihar. Because of this, there is a lot of disappointment among our party workers," the RLJP chief said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda to “reconsider” their decision on seat sharing in Bihar, keeping in mind that “our party has five MPs in the state”.

"If we are not given due respect, we are free to go anywhere. Our doors are open. This is all I have to say today," he said, adding "Our party is not a group of saints. In democratic system, people are supreme".

When asked if he plans to join the RJD-led alliance in Bihar, the RLJP chief said he has not spoken to them so far.

“We will wait for the official announcement of the NDA candidates in Bihar and then take a decision,” he said.

When asked, he also asserted that he will contest from Hajipur and his MPs too from the seats they were elected in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.