RS polls: Leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh likely to be elected unopposed

With the deadline to file nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls having passed, all the candidates fielded by the parties in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to be elected unopposed without any last-minute drama.

The Congress in Telangana and TDP in Andhra Pradesh had stayed away from contesting for the additional seat due to a lack of numbers.

For the first time, TDP will not have any representation in the upper House: unless the 'yellow party' improves its numbers in the Assembly in the upcoming polls, it may not enter the Rajya Sabha in future as and when vacancies come up. Meanwhile, YSRCP has all 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total three seats that had fallen vacant, with current numbers in Telangana assembly, the ruling Congress could have bagged two and the opposition BRS could have bagged one unanimously. However, if the Congress had fielded a third candidate or if the BRS had fielded more than one candidate, it would have required voting.

That being said, both the parties refrained from fielding additional candidates, thereby avoiding any acts of poaching. While the Congress picked former Union minister Renuka Chowdhary and young leader Anil Kumar Yadav for the two seats, the BRS re-nominated Vaddiraaju Ravichandra. All the three filed their nominations on Thursday.