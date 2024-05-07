Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SAD's Chandigarh seat candidate Hardeep Singh quits party

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh has opted out of the electoral contest and quit the party, dealing a blow to the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led outfit.

Singh ascribed his decision to the party's "indifferent" attitude towards Chandigarh.

The SAD had fielded Singh, who is a municipal councillor from Butrela in the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

"It is due to the party's 'berukhi' (indifferent attitude) towards Chandigarh and us," Singh said.