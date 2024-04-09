Sanjeev Balyan interview: 'BJP fighting polls on development, law & order planks in Western UP'

Muzaffarnagar riots were the epi-center of communal polarisation in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls which brought the BJP to power in Delhi. The sugarcane belt comprising the 10 districts in western UP has since been dominated by the BJP, both in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

DH’s Sumit Pande caught up with Union minister and MP from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan who is seeking to win the seat for the third consecutive time.

Balyan says the BJP is contesting the issue of the development plank. He feels there is a need to have a policy or a law on population control and the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in other parts of the country in the future. Excerpts of the interview.