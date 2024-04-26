SC orders sealing of symbol loading units; checking of burnt memory on candidates' request

The Supreme Court on Friday (April 26) said a voting mechanism must uphold and adhere to the principles of security, accountability, and accuracy as an over complex system may engender doubt and uncertainty, thereby easing the chances of manipulation.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which rejected plea for making VVPAT counts to 100% or use of ballot papers in polls, issued directions for strengthening the electoral process.

The court directed that upon completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after May 01, 2024, the symbol loading units shall be sealed and secured in a container.

"The candidates or their representatives shall sign the seal. The sealed containers, containing the symbol loading units, shall be kept in the strong room along with the EVMs at least for a period of 45 days post the declaration of results. They shall be opened, examined and dealt with as in the case of EVMs," the Supreme Court ordered.