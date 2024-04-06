Security forces in conflict-hit Manipur fear use of muscle power in Lok Sabha polls

Imphal/Churachandpur: The sight of young boys clad in camouflage — some of them in bulletproof vests — moving around carrying 'licenced' weapons in front of the central security forces, both in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki hills in conflict-hit Manipur, has raised fears about the use of muscle power in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.



"They have all sorts of weapons, AK-series rifles, INSAS, mortars, LMGs and pistols. Most of the weapons were looted from the India Reserve Battalions in the Valley during the conflict," a senior officer of a central security force told DH in Imphal, while pointing to the camps of Arambai Tenggol, a radical armed group of the Meitei community, found in every localities of the state capital.