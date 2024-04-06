Security forces in conflict-hit Manipur fear use of muscle power in Lok Sabha polls

Imphal/Churachandpur: The sight of young boys clad in camouflage — some of them in bulletproof vests — moving around carrying 'licenced' weapons in front of the central security forces, both in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki hills in conflict-hit Manipur, has raised fears about the use of muscle power in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.
"They have all sorts of weapons, AK-series rifles, INSAS, mortars, LMGs and pistols. Most of the weapons were looted from the India Reserve Battalions in the Valley during the conflict," a senior officer of a central security force told DH in Imphal, while pointing to the camps of Arambai Tenggol, a radical armed group of the Meitei community, found in every localities of the state capital.
Nearly 6,000 weapons were allegedly snatched by members of Arambai Tenggol and other Meitei miscreants during the Meitei-Kuki violence since May 3 last year. Nearly 2,000 of such weapons have been seized so far, mostly in the Valley but a large number still remains untraced.
With many such groups, both in the Valley and the hills, refusing to deposit their licenced weapons ahead of Lok Sabha elections — a practice normally followed during elections — central security agencies fear that these groups could use their muscle power before and during the elections to Manipur's two Lok Sabha seats on April 19 and 26. "Even if they deposit the licensed weapons, they may use the illegal weapons to threaten people to vote for or against a candidate," said the officer.
Arambai Tenggol
With 62 battalions, each having nearly 1,000 cadres, Arambai Tenggol has emerged as the biggest worry for central security forces deployed to prevent further violence. The outfit came into being in 2020 as an organisation to work for the "protection and promotion of Meitei culture" but a few new leaders turned it into an armed group amid the conflict with the Kukis.
"Young boys, from most Meitei families, have joined Arambai Tenggol following an appeal by the influential Meira Paibi (women vigilante group) in August," said the official. The group has been held responsible for several attacks on the Kukis.
"The parties may like to take their help to win elections given the clout they enjoy," said the official.
Another officer posted near Moreh in Kuki-dominated Tengnoupal district, about 110kms from Imphal, told DH that they received information that sophisticated weapons snatched earlier were being sold at Rs1.5 lakh to Rs2 lakh each while a bullet was being sold at Rs500-600 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
In Imphal, single-barrel shotguns were found being sold at Rs7,500 and a single shot pistol at Rs3,000. "These are without a licence. Price will be more if you go for licensed ones," one such seller told DH near the Palace Ground at Imphal.
Kukis not to deposit weapons
At Phualjong village in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, about 60km from Imphal, young "village volunteers", also clad in camouflage and bulletproof vests, were seen moving around with 'licensed' weapons and jostling with the central security forces. "They are moving with licensed weapons but they use sophisticated weapons," said a jawan of a central force posted in the Kuki-dominated village market.
Less than a kilometre away, 25-year-old Lalcha Haokip, one of the Kuki "village volunteers" stood inside a bunker with his shotgun pointed towards the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district. Sand-filled bags were used to make the bunker, which is normally prepared by security forces during wars and conflicts. There are many such bunkers along the 'buffer zone' that divides Bishnupur and Churachandpur. Lalcha, who studied till 12, told DH that he wants to join the Indian Army after the conflict ends in Manipur. Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur.
"We are here not to attack anyone but to defend our land and people against the armed Meitei insurgents," said Lelen Haokip, a leader of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki-Zo organisations in Churachandpur.
ITLF had earlier asked the Kuki-Zo village volunteers not to comply with administration's order to deposit their licenced weapons as the same would be required to defend their homes and people.
"The administration has not yet returned the weapons our boys had deposited before the elections in 2023. This could be another ploy by the Meitei-led Manipur government to disarm the Kukis and then send Arambai Tenggol to attack us," the ITLF leader said.