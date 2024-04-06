Sentiment draws Congress leaders to Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: The Tukkuguda town in Telangana's Rangareddy district has become a rallying point of sorts for Congress leaders in the state ahead of the launch of party's Lok Sabha election campaign from there on Saturday.
Buoyed with last year’s victory in the Assembly polls, Congress leaders in Telangana are making all out efforts to make the 'Jana Jathara' meeting in Tukkuguda a huge success. The grand old party is likely to announce its national guarantees at the venue.
It was at the same town on September 17 last year that senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Malikharjun Kharge announced 'six guarantees' for Telangana and officially launched the poll campaign. The Congress unseated the BRS and came to power after the election.
With the sentiment attached to the place, the Congress is organising the public event in Tukkuguda during which party’s top leaders including Kharge and Rahul will officially launch the campaign for Lok Sabha polls.
Congress leaders are mobilising at least 10 lakhs people for the meeting.
Several different committees have been put in place to organise the event through which the ruling party wants to send a strong message to both BJP and BRS about its perceived invincibility.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself visited the meeting venue at least two times in the last few days to supervise the arrangements. He has been holding meetings and discussions with party workers and leaders regarding the event.
As the Congress has set a target to win at least 14 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, Revanth Reddy has been turning no stone unturned to pick the right candidates and bring in potential leaders from other parties, especially BRS. He has been equally aggressive in 'exposing' the wrong deeds of the previous BRS government to gain electoral advantage.
Local meetings have also been organised across the state on Friday to mobilize people, especially women, to the meeting.
(Published 05 April 2024, 23:57 IST)