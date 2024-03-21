Several issues in Noida unresolved for long: Samajwadi Party candidate Rahul Awana

Noida: In the BJP bastion of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate Rahul Awana says he is raising issues related to farmers and homebuyers across Noida and Greater Noida to connect with the voters of the constituency.
Awana says these issues have remained unresolved for long under the BJP rule.
"I belong to a family of farmers. There are several issues related to farmers in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have not been resolved in a long time. They are not getting land or compensation due to them. The youngsters are roaming around jobless. Noida's flat-buyers are helpless in front of arbitrariness of the builders," Awana told PTI.
"Overall, there is a bad situation in the district because of Dr Mahesh Sharma (sitting BJP MP). Our national president (Akhilesh Yadav) has shown confidence in me and I am confident of fulfilling it. I will work to find solution to all the problems in my district," the 39-year-old Awana said.
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday changed its candidate in Gautam Buddh Nagar and announced Awana's name as its new contender in a constituency known to be a BJP stronghold.
Awana, who joined the Samajwadi Party 14 years ago, has replaced Mahendra Singh Nagar, whose candidature was announced by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party on March 16.
Nagar, who had long been associated with the Congress, had switched to the SP in 2022, and even started poll campaigning in Noida and Greater Noida ahead of the election.
On him replacing Nagar, Awana said the decision has been taken by party leadership.
"Bhaiyya (Akhilesh Yadav) has shown faith in me and I will live up to his expectations. Doctor sahab (Mahendra Singh Nagar) is our family member and we will have him with us for the party's victory," he added.
While BJP has announced sitting MP Sharma's name as its candidate for the fourth time, Bahujan Samaj Party is yet to declare its nominee.
Sharma won the Lok Sabha polls in Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2019 and 2014. He lost the polls in 2009 to Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Surendra Singh Nagar, who later switched to the BJP and is now a Rajya Sabha MP.
Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The constituency has 26.20 lakh voters, according to officials.
The notification for the election would be issued on March 8 while filing of nominations would continue till April 4.
Spread across 1,442 sq km area next to Delhi, the district was carved out of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr and witnessed its first Lok Sabha polls in 2009 only.
