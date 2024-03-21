Several issues in Noida unresolved for long: Samajwadi Party candidate Rahul Awana

Noida: In the BJP bastion of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate Rahul Awana says he is raising issues related to farmers and homebuyers across Noida and Greater Noida to connect with the voters of the constituency.

Awana says these issues have remained unresolved for long under the BJP rule.

"I belong to a family of farmers. There are several issues related to farmers in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have not been resolved in a long time. They are not getting land or compensation due to them. The youngsters are roaming around jobless. Noida's flat-buyers are helpless in front of arbitrariness of the builders," Awana told PTI.

"Overall, there is a bad situation in the district because of Dr Mahesh Sharma (sitting BJP MP). Our national president (Akhilesh Yadav) has shown confidence in me and I am confident of fulfilling it. I will work to find solution to all the problems in my district," the 39-year-old Awana said.