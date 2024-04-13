'Sheer display of hooliganism': TMC posts video of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's physical altercation with party worker

"Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in anyway!" TMC said.

Despite being a member of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Mamata Banerjee's party is not sharing seats with ally Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC has blamed Adhir squarely for the alliance not working in Bengal.

West Bengal goes to polls in all seven phases of the elections, results for which will be out on June 4.