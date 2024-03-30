Lok Sabha polls 2024: Shiv Sena's Shivtare backtracks, Baramati to witness direct contest between Pawars

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s high-profile seat of Baramati is now expected to witness a direct electoral fight within the closely-knit Pawar family involving Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar.

Former MLA and ex-minister Vijay Shivtare of Shiv Sena, who had threatened to contest as an Independent, has backed out after the leadership of BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA impressed upon him.

Baramati in Pune is the bastion of the Pawar family.

“We have to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term in office…we need to ensure that there is no division of candidates for Maha Yuti,” Shivtare told reporters on Saturday.

Couple of days ago, Shivtare drove down from Pune to Mumbai and met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and NCP President Ajit Pawar