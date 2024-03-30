Lok Sabha polls 2024: Shiv Sena's Shivtare backtracks, Baramati to witness direct contest between Pawars

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s high-profile seat of Baramati is now expected to witness a direct electoral fight within the closely-knit Pawar family involving Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar.
Former MLA and ex-minister Vijay Shivtare of Shiv Sena, who had threatened to contest as an Independent, has backed out after the leadership of BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA impressed upon him.
Baramati in Pune is the bastion of the Pawar family.
“We have to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term in office…we need to ensure that there is no division of candidates for Maha Yuti,” Shivtare told reporters on Saturday.
Couple of days ago, Shivtare drove down from Pune to Mumbai and met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and NCP President Ajit Pawar
The official reason was to discuss the issues of the Purandar taluka, however, the leaders seemed to have requested him not to be part of the contest, which he agreed.
Ajit Pawar has fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin and three-time MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, who now heads the NCP (SP).
While senior Pawar has announced the candidature of Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar said that you will get the candidate that you have in mind once the seat-sharing is announced and the seat comes to his party’s quota.
Shivtare, a three-time MLA of the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from Purandar and former minister, had switched over to Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In Baramati, Shivtare, popularly known as Bapu, is a known opponent of the Pawars.
"Over 1.5 lakh votes will now be given to the ‘clock’ symbol (of NCP). An election campaign will be run with full strength. I would like to thank Ajit Dada as he was also present during the meeting (Mumbai),” Shivtare said.
(Published 30 March 2024, 10:15 IST)