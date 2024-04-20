Siddaramaiah govt has emptied Karnataka's treasury and is now begging for funds: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, H D Kumaraswamy, said that the 'empty container' advertisement put up by the Congress only indicates that its government has emptied the state treasury and is now begging for funds from the Central government.

He was speaking to media persons after meeting Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Saturday.

Reacting to CM Siddaramaiah's statement that JD(S) will be finished after this Lok Sabha election, he said, "Siddaramaiah has become more of an astrologer and less of a politician. He has the habit of pushing away the ladder he climbed. He is making such statements about the party that supported his growth. The days are not far when he will predict Congress will be finished," he said.

Kumaraswamy also said that Congress wants to protect 'the community' which hailed Pakistan in the Vidhana Soudha premises.

Referring to the Neha murder case, Kumaraswamy asked, if Congress is not able to protect the daughter of its own party corporator, how will it protect the workers of other parties? "Law and order has collapsed in the state. Seeing the strong alliance of BJP and JD(S) where party workers and leaders are working together, Congress has become scared and sleepless," he said.

Kumaraswamy said that the people of Mandya have assured him of victory there and have asked him to focus on supporting NDA candidates in other constituencies.

Regarding Sumalatha's support in Mandya, Kumaraswamy said, "The fact that she has joined BJP indicates that she is supporting NDA candidates. She has said that she would campaign wherever the party leaders ask her to go."