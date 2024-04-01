Siddaramaiah links Lok Sabha result in home turf to his political future

Reflecting on his electoral success in Varuna, where he secured a substantial victory margin of over 48,000 votes in the previous Assembly poll, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in winning the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar segments.

"The voters of Varuna gave me a substantial margin of over 48,000 votes in last year's Assembly polls. Varuna has been fortunate for me. When I won from here, I was sworn in as chief minister twice. The voters are also familiar with District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa. My son, Dr Yathindra, was your previous MLA. So, I urge you to give Sunil Bose, the Congress Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha candidate, a margin of over 60,000 votes in the Varuna segment. Only then, nobody can challenge my stronghold," he said.

Asserting the Congress's prospects in both Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, Siddaramaiah highlighted the importance of securing victories in these constituencies to strengthen his position further. He urged voters to "reject the false promises of the BJP," and to support Bose with a greater margin than they did for him.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the impact of the Congress government's five guarantees, stating that they have empowered women to achieve financial independence. "Job opportunities have increased, along with strengthened purchasing power. Even those who oppose these guarantees and align with the BJP are reaping the benefits. Merely boasting a '56-inch chest' is insufficient. What's essential is to have a compassionate heart like a mother's. Without it, creating jobs and increasing farmers' incomes will remain elusive," he said.

Siddaramaiah reminisced about taking his first oath as CM on Basava Jayanthi. "During my second term, I declared Basavanna as a 'cultural leader' on the day of my inauguration. Basavanna established the Lingayat religion for the betterment of society. Sharanas, like Basavanna, transcend religious and caste boundaries. Therefore, we are prioritising the principles of 'kayaka' (service) and 'dashoha' (mass feeding) advocated by them," he stated.