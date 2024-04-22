Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tears into HDD over 'Akshaya Patre' remark

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda over JDS’ alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.
“How could he (Gowda) stoop so low? Has he given up on secular credentials? He is competing with Modi in speaking lies. He claims the Modi government has given Akshaya Patre to Karnataka. You joined a ‘communal’ party to further your family’s interest. You should be ashamed of yourself," Siddaramaiah said while addressing a roadshow for Congress nominee of Kolar Lok Sabha constituency K V Gowtham.
Highlighting Centre’s injustice over fund release through ‘chombu’ (empty pot) narrative, the chief minister raised a series of questions to Gowda.
“Under the 15th Finance Commission, the Modi government has given ‘chombu’ to the state. But, Gowda says the Centre has given Akshaya Patre to the state. If he thinks so, let him help us overcome the loss through his magical wand,” Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah said, “In 2014, Gowda had said that he would leave the country if Modi becomes prime minister. Now, he is chanting bhai bhai mantra with Modi.”
“Gowda is promoting dynasty politics. He has now pushed his son-in-law into electoral politics. Dr Manjunath is contesting on BJP ticket. His son (Kumaraswamy) and grandson (Prajwal Revanna) are also contesting. He would have pushed another grandson into the ring (poll fray), if given an opportunity,” the chief minister said.
He urged voters to give Modi-Gowda’s 'chombu’ to NDA nominee Mallesh Babu as return gift by electing Gowtham.
The chief minister's roadshow passed through Kolar, Bangarpet and Sidlaghatta, which come under Kolar parliamentary constituency.
